Haylie Duff Makes this Simple Recipe for the Men in Her Life

Haylie Duff is many things—actress, singer, mom to an adorable baby girl, and big sister to fellow celeb Hilary Duff—but these days, she’s making a name for herself as a lifestyle guru and recipe developer. Duff is the founder of the blog Real Girl’s Kitchen, which led to a cookbook by the same name ($13; amazon.com) and her own show, Haylie’s America, which will premier on the Cooking Channel in early September.

Naturally, Duff took to the kitchen to whip up a tasty Father’s Day feast last weekend. She settled on drumsticks with zesty white BBQ sauce—“Drumsticks for Dad,” as she calls them—and shared the recipe on her site, writing, “Father’s Day is the perfect day to spoil the main man in your life…whether that’s your Dad or your baby’s Dad…it’s all about the men today…and that means HEAT UP THAT GRILL!” Try out the delicious dish at your next backyard BBQ using the recipe below.

#HappyFathersDay ❤️ Grill up the goodness for #Pops today! These drumsticks w/zesty white Bbq sauce should do the trick! Recipe on the blog today. Link in bio. Shoutout to our guy @mattyrose3 today! A photo posted by Real Girl's Kitchen (@realgirlskitchen) on Jun 19, 2016 at 10:33am PDT

Drumsticks for Dad

Ingredients

10 drumsticks

1 red onion (optional, to clean grill)

For the Chicken rub mixture

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp lemon pepper

Big pinch of kosher salt

1 tsp lemon zest

2 tbsp olive oil

For the White BBQ sauce

1/2 cup mayo

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 tsp hot sauce or horseradish

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tsp Worcestershire

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

Big pinch of kosher salt & white pepper (can sub black pepper)

Handful of fresh chopped chives

Directions

1. Combine all the seasonings in the chicken rub mixture and evenly rub into all the drumsticks. Let sit in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours.

2. When ready to cook, drizzle with the olive oil and place over medium heat on the grill, turning evenly. Cook until they are no longer pink in the center.

3. For the white BBQ sauce, combine all ingredients in a small bowl and top with fresh chives. Serve hot and dig right in!