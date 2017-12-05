9 Hacks to Save Money at Starbucks

During the winter, there’s nothing we love having on our desk more than a festive Starbucks cup. What we don’t love, though, is the hefty price tag that comes along with it. Treating yourself to a daily Grande soy latte—or whatever your drink of choice may be—is expensive, and before you know it, indulging in your caffeine addiction adds up fast.

Luckily, there are a few ways you can save bucks on your ‘bucks. Scroll down for 9 hacks to keep your Starbucks obsession from draining your bank account.

VIDEO: 3 Money-Saving Coffee Hacks

1. Make yourself a $2 iced latte.

Order a triple espresso over ice in a venti cup and fill ‘er up with milk on your own at the counter for a $2 latte. Boom.

2. Keep it short but sweet.

Even the biggest Starbucks junkies might not be aware of the whispered-about “short” size. While it’s not listed on most menus in-store, the 8 oz. serving does make an appearance on Starbucks’s menu offerings online and will run you less money than the tall size.

3. Alternatively, go Grande (kinda).

Order a tall coffee (12 oz.) in a grande cup (16 oz.). You won’t waste any coffee while making room for milk in your drink—in fact, you’ll have extra room for milk! Imagine that. Not only will your coffee last you longer, but you’ll keep that extra dose of caffeine right where it’s supposed to be: inside your cup.

4. Opt for a Chai tea, minus the latte.

If you’re a fan of chai tea lattes, here’s a tip: try ordering a regular chai tea instead to save a few bucks, then add your own milk to get the same foamy effect.

5. BYOC (bring your own cup).

Save $0.10 on any drink when you bring your own reusable coffee cup or mug. Of course, this one takes the holiday fun out of your festive Starbucks sleeve, but sometimes we’ve gotta make hard decisions in life.

6. French it up.

If you’re ordering with a group, opt for the 64-oz. French press. The eight cups will run you a total of $4.95 for a truly sweet deal, although availability and price varies by location.

7. Refill, refill, refill.

If you find yourself in need of a mid-day caffeine boost hours after your morning Starbucks run, this one’s for you. Head back when you’ve drained your cup of any size for a $0.50 refill any time throughout the day. It's valid for both coffee and tea, both iced and hot.

8. Stay away from the bottled water.

A free cup of tap water will quench your thirst just as much as a bottle from the fridge—and it’s just as clean, thanks to Starbucks’s state-of-the-art filtration system. The only downside: it’s not spill-proof, so it’s for more immediate water needs as opposed to throwing a bottle in your bag for later.

9. Use the Starbucks app.

Seriously, this may be the ultimate hack—and it’s not even a secret. When you link your Starbucks card to the app, you’ll receive savings coupons as well as alerts for deals via email and push notifications, in addition to getting a free drink or food item when you’ve racked up enough points. Find out the details about each level of membership here.

And enjoy that caffeine boost without breaking the bank.