Random Mason Jar Lids Lying Around? This Recipe Gives Them New Life

Looking for an excuse to gather your friends this weekend? Then we've got the perfect recipe just for you. These adorable raspberry tartlets from Three Times a Day ($25; amazon.com), a gorgeous cookbook from popular food bloggers Marilou and Alexandre Champagne, are raw and gluten-free, and sweetly served in tiny Mason jar lids. “Economical, original, and practical—what more could you ask for?,” write Marilou and Alexandre. “To expand on this theme and impress your guests, serve drinks in the actual Mason jars to accompany your tartlets.” Try the recipe below.

Raw Raspberry Tarltets in Mason Jar Lids

Makes 8 tartlets or 1 large tart

Ingredients

For the Crust

1 cup almonds

1 cup Medjool dates, pitted

For the Raspberry Filling

1 cup unsalted cashews

2 tbsp lemon juice

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup honey, pure maple syrup, or agave syrup

1 cup fresh raspberries

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

A few more raspberries, to decorate right before serving

Tools

8 Mason jar lids with removable bottoms

Directions

1. Pour the cashews into a bowl, cover with water, and let them soak for at least 2 hours.

2. In a food processor, combine the almonds and dates and process until the mixture is smooth enough to stay together when you press it between your fingers. Press the mixture into the bottom and sides of 8 Mason jar lids to make small crusts. Set aside.

3. Place all the filling ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Divide the mixture evenly among the crusts.

4. Refrigerate for 2 hours to set. Serve.

Tip: To make one large tart, use a 9-inch tart mold with a removable bottom.