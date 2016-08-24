Beet Hummus Is the Dip You Didn't Know You Needed

We’ll happily accept hummus in any form—chickpea, green pea, and even beet. Yes, beet hummus exists! And what better way to celebrate the last bit of summer than with a sunshine yellow dip made from fresh root veggies? Tonight, we’re whipping up the recipe for Yellow Beet Hummus with Basil Yogurt and Walnuts from newly opened restaurant Georgie. The Beverly Hills-based eatery is the latest from renowned chef Geoffrey Zakarian, and focuses on Modern American cuisine made with quality ingredients.

The recipe below combines earthy beets, herbaceous, tangy yogurt, and perfectly toasted walnuts for an easy appetizer or mid-afternoon snack. Try it for yourself!

Yellow Beet Hummus with Basil Yogurt & Walnuts

Ingredients

Yellow Beet Hummus

1 lb cooked yellow beets

1/4 cup of lemon juice

1 garlic clove

1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup of tahini

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Basil Puree

1/2 cup of blanched basil

1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil

Salt to tast

Basil Yogurt

1/2 lb of yogurt

1/2 cup of basil puree

Salt to taste

Walnuts

2 cups of walnuts

1 tbsp ground toasted cumin

Extra virgin olive oil as needed

Salt to taste

Directions

1. To make the hummus: Place beets, garlic, tahini, and lemon juice in a food processor, and pulse until combined and beets have broken up. Then slowly add olive oil until blended.

2. To make the puree: Puree basil, olive oil, and salt in a food processor until blended and smooth.

3. To make the yogurt: Whisk yogurt with basil puree.

4. To prepare walnuts: Toast nuts in 350°F oven, about 5-8 minutes. Remove and place in a mixing bowl and season with a little bit of olive oil, cumin, and salt.

5. Combine hummus, yogurt, and walnuts, and serve.