5 French Dessert Recipes Perfect for Bastille Day

Chic berets. The modern bikini. French kissing. None of these glorious things would exist without France. Yet perhaps the contribution we are most thankful for is French cuisine—specifically, their elegant pastries. Flaky croissants, creamy crème brûlée, buttery madeleines, delicate macarons...ahh, je vous aime tous. In order to properly thank the stylish European country for its innovations, we've collected a few mouthwatering desserts for you to make, just in time for Bastille Day this July 14. Check them out below.
