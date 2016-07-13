5 French Dessert Recipes Perfect for Bastille Day

For one of the easiest desserts ever, try whipping up the clafoutis with fresh cherries from Plated: Weeknight Dinners, Weekend Feasts, and Everything in Between by Elana Karp and Suzanne Dumaine. "Clafoutis is a cross between a giant fluffy pancake and a French crêpe, filled with fresh cherries," write Karp and Dumaine. "Not too sweet, it can be served any time of day. Feel free to swap in different fruits when cherries aren’t in season—the batter is too good to be relegated to only one season." Get the recipe here.