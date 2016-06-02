7 Things You Need to Eat at Governors' Ball 2016

New York City is home to serious foodies, so it's not surprising that the culinary lineup at Governors' Ball is almost as impressive as the roster of performing acts. ICYMI, the sixth iteration of the three-day music fest at Randall's Island Park along the scenic East River will boast a whopping 55 vendors—handpicked by the cult food blog The Infatuation—that'll surely satisfy any and all of your cravings. Whether you're looking for a quick bite between sets or are hell-bent on carb-loading before each evening's headliner, here are seven mouthwatering things we're looking forward to eating, and you should be too—bikini season be damned.