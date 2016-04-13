Get to Know Food & Wine's Best New Chefs of 2016

Our friends at Food & Wine recently anounced their picks for the Best New Chefs of 2016, and it's quite the crop of names you need to know. These up-and-comers, who are selected by the magazine's editors following a months-long process, hail from restaurants in nine different cities across the United States. Past winners include legends like Daniel Boulud, April Bloomfield, Tom Colicchio, and David Chang.

This year's group (which includes Brad Kilgore, whose Chorizo-Velveeta Deviled Eggs are pictured above) will be featured in the July issue of Food & Wine and showcased at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, CO, in June. In the meantime, get to know them all at Food & Wine, where you'll find interviews, video how-tos, and recipes from the chefs themselves.