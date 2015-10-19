Dear parents of young children: Remember when you used to eat ethnic food? With all its spices and flavors? Well, set aside that mac and cheese because these recipes were made to be a beginner's guide to ethnic food for kids—not too spicy, not too complicated, and every bite perfectly delicious.

Charity Curley Mathews is the founder of Foodlets.com, a site about raising kids who eat—and love—all the fresh and healthy foods, without losing your mind.