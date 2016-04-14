Why Ellie Goulding Is in Love with These Snacks

Between releasing her new album Delirium, performing her third tour, and preparing to headline the 2016 Lollapalooza music festival, it makes sense that one of Ellie Goulding’s favorite snacks is an on-the-go energy bar. In 2014, the Grammy-nominated pop star uploaded an Instagram of a GoMacro MacroBar with the caption, “I would just like to declare that these are incredible.” A year later, Goulding reached out to the company—whose organic, vegan nutrition bars come in a variety of flavors—about joining forces.

I would just like to declare that these are incredible @gomacro A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Nov 17, 2014 at 3:45am PST

The result? “Everlasting Joy,” A coconut and almond butter bar studded with chocolate chips. Not only is it delicious, but a portion of the proceeds will be donated to help feed the homeless through Goulding’s UK-based charity Streets of London and U.S.-based charities. “MacroBars have been my go-to snack after a workout and when I’m on tour. For the new bar, I wanted something that was sweet and a good-source of plant-based protein,” says Goulding. “I am honored to help create a new product with a company that shares my values of healthy living and giving back.”

Courtesy of GoMacro

RELATED: How to Make Gwyneth Paltrow's Delicious Gluten-Free Singapore Rice Noodles

When you head to the grocery store for a box of your own (yes, you’re going to want a whole box—trust us), be sure to look out for the “Goulding Ticket Sweepstakes” marking, which will give you the chance to win VIP tickets to Goulding's concert June 21 at New York's Madison Square Garden, or a trip to L.A. for a personal workout with the artist.