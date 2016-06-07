This Cherry Clafoutis Might be the Easiest Recipe Ever

What better way to take advantage of cherry season than by baking them into a warm skillet of soft, pillowy dough? Elana Karp and Suzanne Dumaine, the chefs and authors behind newly released cookbook Plated: Weeknight Dinners, Weekend Feasts, and Everything in Between ($15; amazon.com), have created a clafoutis recipe so simple and delicious, you might never eat cherries any other way again.

But what’s a clafoutis, you ask? “For the uninitiated, clafoutis is a cross between a giant fluffy pancake and a French crêpe, filled with fresh cherries,” write Karp and Dumaine. “Not too sweet, it can be served any time of day. Feel free to swap in different fruits when cherries aren’t in season—the batter is too good to be relegated to only one season. Berries, stone fruits, apple, pear—use your imagination!” You might even consider enjoying a slice for breakfast, topped with a dollop of Greek yogurt… read on below for the recipe.

Robert Bredvad

Clafoutis with Fresh Cherries

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

1 tbsp unsalted butter

1 cup fresh or thawed frozen cherries

1 cup whole milk

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp sweet vermouth

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Using your fingers, rub it all around an 8-inch ovenproof sauté pan or baking dish.

2. Pit the cherries, if using fresh. In a large bowl, whisk together the milk, cream, eggs, vanilla, vermouth, sugar, and salt until well combined. Add the flour and gently whisk just to incorporate and remove any lumps.

3. Place the buttered skillet or baking dish in the oven to heat, 5 to 10 minutes. Carefully remove from the oven and scatter the cherries evenly over the bottom of the pan. Pour the batter over the cherries and return to the over. Bake until the clafoutis is just set, 25 to 30 minutes. Allow to cool for at least 10 minutes before serving. Store, covered, in the fridge for up to 2 days.