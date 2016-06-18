Reese Witherspoon Invented a New Holiday—and We've Got 7 Ways to Celebrate

It seems like every day there's a new national holiday. Yesterday, it was National Apple Strudel Day. Tomorrow, it's National Martini Day. And while it's mostly trade associations who decide which food to honor, given the rapidity of the Internet, it's really anyone's game. So when Reese Witherspoon decided to throw her hat in the ring and spontaneously declare today, June 18, National Brunch Day, via Instagram, we were 100 percent on board. Plus, it's perfectly timed to the release of her lifestyle line Draper James's brand-new brunch collection of Southern-inspired dishware, emblazoned with cheeky sayings lke "Sweet as Sugar" and "Kiss My Grits." But of course, she knew that.

In honor of the momentous occasion, we rounded up seven of our favorite recipes guaranteed to satisfy everyone in your household. Bon appétit, y'all.