These Wines Will Pair Perfectly with Your Easter Candy

Tulips are popping up, black tights are banished to the bottom of the closet, and the drugstores are resplendent with candy that is somehow both neon and pastel at the same time: Spring is here!

Amid this sugar-bomb season, we're putting our cheat days to good use. There will be no wasted effort in our snacking. We reached out to Ryan O’Connell, the self-described "geek winemaker" and marketing pro of the crowd-funded wine business Naked Wines, to find out the optimal pour to pair with each variety of Easter candy.

From sugar-crusted marshmallow Peeps to the traditionally decadent chocolate bunny, read on to see what wines will enhance your spring snacking. Cheers!