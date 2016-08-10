Find Out Why These Stars Are Playing with Their Food

Celebrity Instagram selfies are nothing new, but lately we've noticed an unexpected addition to these portraits, like when Entourage star Adrian Grenier sported a fuzzy pair of apricot bifocals:

Join me in the fight against food deserts by sharing a fruit or veggie selfie using #DrinkGoodDoGood and @NakedJuice will donate 10lbs of produce to our neighbors in need #sponsored A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Aug 3, 2016 at 7:51am PDT

Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly played catch with a pineapple:

Have fun and do some good with your selfie! All you have to do is take a pic holding a fruit or veggie (or even toss a pineapple!), use #DrinkGoodDoGood and @NakedJuice will donate 10 lbs of produce to those in need! #spon A video posted by Minka Kelly (@minkakelly) on Aug 4, 2016 at 7:56am PDT

And rapper and actor Common dedicated a short video to "fresh beets":

Fresh Beets! I'm here helping @nakedjuice and #DrinkGoodDoGood help eliminate food deserts. A video posted by Common (@common) on Aug 3, 2016 at 10:56am PDT

So what's with all of the sudden love for fruits and veggies? Celebs are rallying around the #DrinkGoodDoGood campaign recently launched by Naked Juice Company and Wholesome Wave, an organization striving to make healthy food more affordable and accessible. The initiative is meant to replenish food deserts with fresh fruits and vegetables, so for every selfie taken with celery, strawberries, spinach, etc. (the possibilities are endless) and tagged #DrinkGoodDoGood, Naked will donate 10 pounds of produce to an area in need.

Make like Minka and get snappin'!