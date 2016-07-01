Drake Gave Us His Go-To Whiskey Cocktail Recipe—And Its Almost "Too Good" to Be True

His nickname may be Champagne Papi, but when it comes down to it, Drake is a whiskey man. So much so that, back in February, the 29-year-old rapper announced via Instagram that he was launching his own brand of the spirit with liquor mogul Brent Hocking. Virginia Black, which hit stores nationwide this month, tastes noticeably smoother and sweeter than your average Bourbon thanks to a slightly lower alcohol content (each bottle is 80-proof rather than the usual 95-proof).

But for those who prefer their booze mixed rather than straight-up, we've got Drizzy's go-to recipe—using the whiskey, natch—and it doesn't stray too far from the standard Old Fashioned. In fact, the only accoutrements you need are lemon juice, honey syrup, a grapefruit peel, and a double rocks glass, if you want to be fancy. Read on below for the three-step breakdown, cue up Views on your Spotify playlist, and prepare to "celebrate with class."

Courtesy

A Taste of Honey

Ingredients

2 oz Virginia Black ($40; liquorama.net)

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz honey syrup (combined with 1/2 oz water)

1 grapefruit peel

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin with ice.

2. Shake well and strain over new ice into a double rocks glass.

3. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.