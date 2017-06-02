The Best Places to Get Doughnuts in N.Y.C.

Donuts: a true national treasure. It's hard to find someone who doesn't enjoy a really good donut, whether it be an old classic like a Boston Cream or an Apple Cider donut, or maybe a fancy new flavor like Hibiscus or Espresso. Whatever you prefer to order in your baker's dozen, it's hard to deny that the classic treat always satisfies your sweet tooth in the best way possible.

It's National Donut Day and we are definitely celebrating! New York City is a true haven for donut-lovers, featuring old bakeries that have been around for years, and new donut shops specializing in hip, cool flavor mixtures. Almost every neighborhood in the city has a popular donut place, and there seem to be new shops popping up every day.

Here are a few of the most popular donut shops in N.Y.C. Enjoy!