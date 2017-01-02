These Healthy Kitchen Gadgets Will Transform Your New Year 

You know what they say. Rock-hard abs are made in the kitchen. No, really—it's true.

You've probably heard of the 80/20 rule when it comes to dieting. It's the idea that 80 percent of your diet should consist of clean eating or healthy, unprocessed foods. As for the other 20 percent, these Instagram-famous foods are fair game.

Basically, this line of thinking says you can't out-train a poor diet. And so, as much as we're planning on hitting the gym (and trying out these celebrity-approved workout classes), we're also taking our get-fit #goals to the kitchen. 

To get you started, we rounded up the best kitchen gadgets for cooking up healthy recipes in the New Year. Keep scrolling for every zoodle maker (yes, zucchini noodles!) and pro-grade juicer necessary to transform your physique in 2017.

 

LE CREUSET Tea Kettle

Cooking up a piping-hot pot of tea is easy with this ready-to-use tea kettle. Fun fact: drinking green tea can help you lose twice as much weight.

Salad Dressing Lid 

This nifty little gadget ensures you get a perfectly portioned serving of salad dressing each and every time.

Food Processor

Plug it in and get to work on your latest and greatest healthy recipe. With just a push of a button, making homemade nut butters and/or hummus (without all the added ingredients found in store-brought brands) is a totally doable task.

Oil Mister

Overly greasy foods won't have a place in your kitchen when using this handy oil mister.

Digital Glass Steamer

A steamer that's dishwasher-safe so you can steam vegetables and clean up your meal-prep mess in no time.

Nutrition Center Juicer

Serious health starts with a powerful juicer for blending up your favorite fruits and veggies.

Yonanas Elite Frozen Healthy Dessert Maker

All's you have to do is peel and freeze bananas before running them through this Yonanas healthy frozen yogurt maker. Seriously, so good.

Hamilton Beach Spiralizer

If you're active on Instagram, it's likely you've seen the zoodle (aka zucchini noodles) craze that's taken over. This is the tool you need to make yours at home.

