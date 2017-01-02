These Healthy Kitchen Gadgets Will Transform Your New Year 

You know what they say. Rock-hard abs are made in the kitchen. No, really—it's true.

You've probably heard of the 80/20 rule when it comes to dieting. It's the idea that 80 percent of your diet should consist of clean eating or healthy, unprocessed foods. As for the other 20 percent, these Instagram-famous foods are fair game.

Basically, this line of thinking says you can't out-train a poor diet. And so, as much as we're planning on hitting the gym (and trying out these celebrity-approved workout classes), we're also taking our get-fit #goals to the kitchen.

To get you started, we rounded up the best kitchen gadgets for cooking up healthy recipes in the New Year. Keep scrolling for every zoodle maker (yes, zucchini noodles!) and pro-grade juicer necessary to transform your physique in 2017.