A Healthy Gluten-Free Waffle Recipe That Mom Will Love

Few things hit the spot on a lazy Sunday morning quite like a heaping plate of waffles. If you want to really go the extra mile this Mother's Day, take a cue from The Chew co-host Daphne Oz, whose cheekily named "Warrior Waffles" are not only easy to make (you can prep them in advance and freeze them 'til you're ready to eat)—they're gluten-free and packed with protein powder, chia seeds, and healthy fats.

"The convenience of having frozen waffles on hand for fast breakfasts cannot be denied," Oz writes in her cookbook, The Happy Cook ($19; amazon.com), re-released in cahoots with dressbarn just in time for the holiday and available for purchase at dressbarn stores.

Read on for the full breakdown, and rejoice in a breezy cooking routine before devoting your entire day to Mom.

Warrior Waffles

Serves: 6

Ingredients

1 cup sweet white rice flour

3/4 cup almond flour

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/3 cup ground chia seeds or flaxmeal

1/3 cup protein powder (I like unflavored or vanilla pea or whey-based options)

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

4 large eggs, separated

1 1/2 cups buttermilk, plus more to loosen the batter

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

2 tbsp granulated sugar

4 tbsp (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the pan

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 250°F. Heat a waffle iron to high heat.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the rice flour, almond flour, cornstarch, ground chia seeds or flaxmeal, protein powder, baking powder, and salt.

3. In a separate medium bowl, beat all 4 egg yolks, the buttermilk, and the vanilla. Stir the buttermilk mixture into the dry ingredients, mixing just until combined. Batter should look like traditional pancake batter, so add a little bit more buttermilk or water if it is too thick a paste.

4. In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or a large bowl if using a hand mixer), beat 2 egg whites on medium speed until they are frothy, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Reserve the remaining egg whites covered in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Slowly start to sprinkle in the sugar and increase the speed to medium-high until the whites hold stiff peaks.

5. Whisk one-fourth of the beaten whites into the batter, then fold in the remaining beaten whites. Continuing to slowly fold the batter, drizzle in the melted butter.

6. Using a dishtowel or brush dipped in melted butter, lightly coat the waffle iron and, following the manufacturer’s instructions, fill the mold without overflowing. Cook until browned, then transfer to a baking sheet to keep warm in the oven while you make the remaining waffles.

From THE HAPPY COOK by Daphne Oz. Copyright © 2016 by Daphne Oz. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.