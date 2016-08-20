Kick Off the Weekend with This Two-Ingredient Cocktail

It’s Friday. It’s hot. And you want to start celebrating the weekend as soon as possible. Spend less time making cocktails and more time enjoying them with this two-ingredient recipe from popular N.Y.C. spot Dante. The Garibaldi, named after Giuseppe Garibaldi, one of Italy's founding fathers, is a riff on the classic Negroni, employing Campari and orange juice for a light, refreshing sipper. For an irresistibly fluffy beverage texture, follow Dante bartender Naren Young’s lead by squeezing the orange juice into a high-speed blender. Whip up a round of Garibaldis for happy hour, or serve them during Saturday brunch. Read on below for the recipe!

RELATED: Sip Your Hangover Away with a Delicious Virgin Mary

Garibaldi

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Campari

Fresh orange juice

Orange wedge, for garnish

RELATED: How to Make Your Summer Produce Last Forever

Directions

Add 2 ice cubes to a highball glass. Add Campari and a little of the OJ. Stir well to combine. Add 1 more ice cube and fill remainder of glass with OJ. Garnish with an orange wedge.