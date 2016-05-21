This Beautiful Crudo Antipasto Will Impress Your Summer Guests

There’s nothing quite like eating outdoors during the warmer months, and now that the temperatures are finally rising here in New York, we’re clamoring for any excuse to take our dining al fresco. Luckily, The Standard High Line—one of the city’s most solid options for both dining and lodging—just opened its redesigned ground-level outdoor bar and restaurant for the summer season, and we can’t get there fast enough!

The opening of The Standard Plaza brings forth a fresh new look and menu, driven by California and Mediterranean influences under the helm of Chef Nina Clemente, who has spent years cooking in both locales. Standouts include the wildly beautiful beet-cured wild striped bass crudo antipasto topped with herbs, citrus vinaigrette, and capers, as well as crowd-pleasing classic pizzas delivered straight from the wood-burning oven (both pictured above). Each of the dishes from the seasonally-driven menu embodies everything we love about dining outside during those endless summer nights: appetizing, tipple-friendly, and downright shareable fare. Be sure to bookmark this gorgeous recipe for Italian-style raw fish dressed with olive oil and citrus, and get ready to channel sultry evenings along the Amalfi Coast with an Aperol Spritz in hand.

Beet-Cured Wild Sea Bass Crudo

Serves 2 as a light appetizer

Ingredients

2 ounces thinly sliced cured bass (beet cure recipe below)

1/2 ounce mint

1/2 ounce dill

1/2 ounce micro celery (the little light yellow leaves from a celery bunch also works)

1/2 ounce capers, fried

2 ounces citrus dressing (recipe below)

Citrus salt (recipe below)

Extra virgin olive oil, for garnish

Some slices of olive oil-crisped bread, optional

Citrus Dressing

1/2 ounce fresh Meyer lemon juice

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

Citrus Salt

Zest of 2 blood oranges

Zest of 1 Cara Cara orange (substitute: navel orange or organic lemon)

Zest of 2 Sorrento oranges (substitute: navel orange or organic lemon)

1 1/2 cups salt

2 1/2 tablespoons citric acid

2 1/2 tablespoons Aleppo pepper

Beet Cure (serves 4 to 5)

1 large beet, peeled and quartered

Zest of 1 orange

Zest of 4 lemons

1 juniper berry, bashed

1/4 cup salt

2 1/2 tablespoons Demerara sugar

5 teaspoons gin

One 14 ounce skinless wild sea bass fillet

Directions

1. Prepare the beet-cured bass: Pulse beets, orange and lemon zests, together in a food processor. Transfer to a bowl and fold in salt and sugar. Add gin and mix well. Slowly pour beet cure over bass and spread out with a spatula. Wrap the bass in parchment paper and wrap tightly with plastic wrap. Place the bass in the fridge to cure for 48 hours. After 48 hours, remove from the fridge and rinse the bass under cold water. Using a spoon, gently remove the beet cure off of the fish. Freeze, label, and date for future use.

2. Prepare the crudo: After fish is chilled (this will make it easier to slice), slice the bass paper thin. Layer 2/3 ounces on the plate, sprinkle citrus salt, small mint leaves, small dill sprigs, micro celery. Top with 1 tablespoon of citrus vinaigrette and finish with a liberal drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Serve with a slice of olive oil-crisped rustic bread, if you have any handy.