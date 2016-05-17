5 Crazy Food Trends You're About to See All Over Instagram

What is a doughnut if not a vehicle for an assortment of fillings, glazes, and toppings? No one takes this to heart more than The Doughnut Project, one of N.Y.C.'s most popular spots for the spherical delights. The shop is known for its inventive flavors (think: everything bagel and Monte Cristo), so it should have come as no surprise when they started hawking a pastry filled with bone marrow chocolate. But meat in a doughnut?! Turns out, it's actually delicious. The marrow and chocolate yield a luscious, sweet-and-salty center, which is perfectly complimented by a bright, tart clementine glaze. The treat is only served on certain days of the week, so check out The Doughnut Project's Instagram before heading over.