5 Crazy Food Trends You're About to See All Over Instagram

Instagram; feedyourgirlfriend, food_ilysm, joesbarnyc, thedoughnutproject, vinniesbrooklyn
Over the last year, we've witnessed the rise of the Frankenstein food trend. Capitalizing on people's insatiable curiosity and the power of Instagram, chefs and bakers all over the world have begun producing kooky dessert creations (Black Tap milkshakes, anyone?), photogenic breakfast items (like the notorious rainbow bagel), and beyond-pricey pastries. Naturally, it can be tricky to keep up with what's new in the world of bizarre bites, so we've rounded up five of the latest and greatest viral food trends. Take a look below.