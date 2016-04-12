April Showers Bring May Flowers—and This Elderflower Cocktail Recipe

April showers got you down? Kick off your rain boots and pour yourself a springtime cocktail, like the herbaceous Coupe de Blonde from La Table, the popular Houston, TX-based restaurant operated by Invest Hospitality (the same group behind the eateries of inimitable French chef Joël Robuchon). "We created the Coupe de Blonde based on the classic ‘French Blonde’ cocktail, which is both refreshing and strong,” says Alex Gaudelet, CEO of Invest Hospitality.  “We added our own twist of fresh thyme and thyme simple syrup, because we thought the combination of Lillet and elderflower liqueur could benefit from an herbal quality and added complexity. It’s the perfect cocktail to enjoy on a warm spring day.” Try the recipe below.

Coupe de Blonde

Ingredients

1½ oz Sobieski ($14; budgetbottle.com)
1/2 oz St. Elderflower Liqueur ($15; budgetbottle.com)
1 oz Lillet Blanc ($16; winewisegreenwich.com)
1/2 oz lime juice
1½ oz grapefruit juice
1 oz thyme simple syrup (recipe follows)
Grapefruit peel and sprig of fresh thyme, for garnish

For the Thyme Simple Syrup
6 sprigs of fresh thyme
Equal parts sugar and water

Directions

1. To make the thyme simple syrup: combine equal parts sugar and boiled water, and stir. As sugar begins to combine into the water, add 6 sprigs of fresh thyme and continue to stir. Allow sprigs to sit in the mixture as it cools for up to five minutes. Remove sprigs and strain mixture. 

2. Mix all liquid ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a coupe glass.

3. Garnish with grapefruit peel and a sprig of fresh thyme.

