Rosé Chocolate Is Now a Thing

Earlier this summer, our rosé-loving tastebuds were graced with the sweet, sweet flavors of Sugarfina's "Yes Way Rosé" gummy roses ($9; sugarfina.com) and "Rosé All Day" gummy bears ($9; sugarfina.com). Wine-infused candies with a waitlist in the low thousands? We've seen it all, we thought to ourselves.

But apparently we hadn't. Last week, artisanal chocolate brand Compartés released Roses & Rosé ($10; compartes.com), a bright pink, $10 chocolate bar infused with wine and edible crystalized rose petals. The handmade confection is created with French rosé and Compartés's signature white chocolate, and is almost too pretty to eat.

Courtesy of Compartés

"It's been in the works since Valentine's Day of this year," Compartés founder Jonathan Grahm tells InStyle. "I thought to myself, 'Why don't we have pink chocolate?'" And so began the brainstorming for Roses & Rosé.

RELATED: 5 Rosés Under $25 That’ll Have You Saying “Yes Way” All Summer Long

"My favorite wine is rosé because, duh, I live in Los Angeles, and it's always hot here," he says. "The chocolate bar feels like this super luxe, fun, summery, very L.A., very California treat. We do all of our packaging in-house, and the graphics have this Old Hollywood, glamorous feel, which matches the bar itself."

Grahm adds, "Rosé is so luxurious and delicious, and I think the flavors really translate in the bar. You can have rosé all day!" Needless to say, we can't wait to get our hands on one of these trendy treats, which are available online.