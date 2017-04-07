Everything You Need to Make Cold Brew at Home

LEIGH GOTZMER
LEIGH GOTZMER

Calling all coffee addicts, this post is for you! You may already have an espresso maker, a drip coffee maker, and a Keurig at home, but many coffee aficionados are reaching out for one more appliance: a cold brew coffee maker. This style of brewing (which, for the uninitiated, is coffee brewed with cold water over a longer time period) is like iced coffee's swanky cousin. It's lower in acid, less diluted, and best of all, more caffeinated. Starbucks launched its own line last summer, and people have been clamoring to get their hands on Blue Bottle's canned version for years (they also help make great cocktails).

And lucky for us, now that cold brew has been trending for a bit, major kitchen brands have come out with ways for us to make it at home. KitchenAid recently launched its new maker, and even Kickstarter-funded brands have been churning out mod-looking machines that let you achieve that refreshing taste at home (for a really good price). Scroll down to get your at-home coffee routine ready for summer.

KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This compact brewer sits perfectly on a shelf to and gives you cold coffee on tap whenever you need it, rendering it perfect for hosting.

BodyBrew

This machine may look a little intimidating, but you just add coffee and water, then brew and flip. The bottom becomes an easy storage vessel for your finished product.

Toddy Cold Brew Pour-Over Coffee System

This system makes coffee that is 67 percent less acidic than regular coffee. Trust us, your stomach will thank you.

Cold Brew Coffee Maker

We love how affordable this stainless steel and glass machine is, plus it can brew coffee or tea to fit your mood.

Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Ice Coffee Maker

We'll gladly take a pop of teal with our cup of joe, thanks.

Hario Cold Brew Coffee Pot in Black

This fridge-friendly design allows you to set up your brew, refrigerate it overnight, pop it out the next day, and enjoy.

