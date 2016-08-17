I Tried Coffee Soylent—Here's What You Need to Know

I live by the philosophy that "breakfast is the most important meal of the day." Whether it means waking up 20 minutes early, or being a few minutes late for work, I'm adamant about enjoying a smoothie, bowl of oatmeal, or slice of avocado toast prior to leaving the house. And coffee! Always coffee. Part of my infatuation with this morning meal is simply the ritual of taking a few minutes to do something nice for myself before officially starting the day.

So when I learned that the team behind Soylent—a meal replacement beverage that purportedly includes all the vitamins and nutrients your body needs in a day—was launching a breakfast-friendly version of its product, I was intrigued. Dubbed Coffiest, the bottle is said to contain about 150 milligrams of caffeine and 75 milligrams of L-theanine, which promotes relaxation without drowsiness.

As someone who doesn't necessarily care about a.m. efficiency (and harbors ill will towards the original Soylent flavor), my main question was: Would it be tasty enough to warrant abandoning my daily breakfast ritual?

I put Coffiest to the test before my Saturday morning spin class, having chilled it in the fridge overnight. And you know what? I didn't hate it. Creamy, a tiny bit sweet, and only vaguely coffee-flavored, it's like a less potent version of those bottled almond milk lattes sold at Whole Foods. I certainly wouldn't categorize it as delicious, but it was surprisingly palatable, and I definitely felt energized during and after spin class. I began feeling full halfway through the bottle, so can imagine that this would be an ideal breakfast for those who aren't looking to take a snack break before lunch.

Will Coffiest replace my current breakfast situation? Probably not. But I like knowing that it exists should I sleep through my alarm.