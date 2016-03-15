The Team Behind Bonnaroo Has Created the First-Ever Craft Cocktail Tour

This spring, some of America’s best bars will be serving up their most spell-binding beverages for Cocktail Magic, the country's first-ever craft cocktail tour. The event, which begins March 19 in N.Y.C. and continues on to Boston, Mass., with plans to hit Washington, D.C., and Chicago, Ill. in the future, was dreamed up by Superfly, the co-founders and co-producers of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Superfly, along with Julie Reiner, the world-renowned mixologist behind Clover Club, Flatiron Lounge, and Leyenda, “chose a combination of bars that are well-known as well as new places that we thought the public should really be introduced to,” Reiner explains to InStyle.

This weekend’s N.Y.C. shindig, which is going down at Weylin B Seymour’s in Brooklyn, will feature beverages from 12 popular bars, including Attaboy, Death & Co, Pouring Ribbons, and Mother of Pearl, along with bites from Roberta’s Pizza. Not in one of the tour's scheduled stops? Brush up on your bartender skills with three magically delicious recipes from some of the aforementioned bars below.

