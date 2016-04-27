You Need This Cocktail Recipe at Your Cinco de Mayo Party

On May 5, 1862, Mexico reigned victorious over France in the Battle of Puebla. Today, we celebrate this historic event—and the richness of Mexican culture—by raising a glass of something delicious to drink. If you’re planning a Cinco de Mayo soirée for the upcoming holiday (which coincidentally falls on #ThirstyThursday this year), consider whipping up a batch of Margarita Caliente cocktails from Charleston, S.C., hotspot Prohibition. "A good margarita should be simple and fresh tasting,” says beverage director Jim McCourt. “When creating this version, I stuck to the traditional base of tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice, but added a kick with jalapeño and chipotle flavors. It's a great drink to sip on a warm spring night, like Cinco de Mayo." Read below for the recipe.

Margarita Caliente

2 oz jalapeño-infused tequila (recipe follows)

3/4 oz Cointreau

1 oz fresh lime juice

1/4 oz agave syrup

2 dashes Scrappy’s Lime Bitters ($20; kegworks.com)

For Garnish

Chipotle salt (recipe follows)

Jalapeño slice

For the Jalapeño-infused Tequila

1 liter good silver tequila

1 jalapeño

For the Chipotle salt

1 part kosher salt

1/2 part ground chipotle powder

Directions

1. To make the jalapeño infused tequila: let the jalapeño soak in the tequila at room temperature overnight. If it needs more spice, add more jalapeño; if it’s too hot, add more tequila.

2. To make the chipotle salt: Mix together salt and chipotle powder. Set aside.

3. To assemble the cocktail: Combine tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, agave, and bitters in a shaker and shake well for 10 seconds. Strain into a chipotle salt-rimmed rocks glass filled with ice, and garnish with a jalapeño slice.