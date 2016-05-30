Chrissy Teigen Shares How to Master the #Foodstagram Game in 3 Simple Steps

Food photography is an art form. And the hardest part about achieving a flawless Instagram of your meal is not looking borderline ridiculous while doing it (read: standing on top of a chair at brunch and artfully arranging your tablescape). With that in mind, we asked Chrissy Teigen, the mother of mouthwatering food pics, what it takes to get a double-tap worthy 'gram that'll have your followers salivating. Below, her three pro tips for getting the money shot. No filter necessary.

1. Opt for natural light over color filters.

"Don't filter food like you filter your body—it doesn't make it look appetizing. Always go for the most natural light you can get."

chrissyteigen/Instagram

2. Bump up the saturation and contrast.

"It gives it more of a golden brown tint. Your pies will look perfect."

3. Sharpen your images.

"Sharpen it up a lot until you see every detail—every grain of rice."