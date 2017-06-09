13 Store-Bought Ice Creams That Chefs Are Obsessed With

In the insufferable summer heat, few things hit the spot quite like a spoonful of cool and creamy ice cream, fresh out of the freezer, with the ice-cold air blowing directly in your face. This goes double for chefs, who spend the bulk of their days toiling over hot open fires, giving orders, and slicing and dicing everything in plain sight. Here, 13 culinary masterminds share the store-bought pints that they reach for the second they close up shop.

VIDEO: How To Make Cookie Dough Cones