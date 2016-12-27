5 Champagne-Flavored Candies That Are Almost Better Than the Real Thing

Courtesy
Claire Stern
Dec 27, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Christmas may have come and gone, but New Year's Eve is looming like that sequined dress that's been sitting in your shopping cart for weeks. Whether you're hitting the town hard or resigning yourself to a low-key night in with Ryan Seacrest and a ball dropping, why not make your celebration that much sweeter with candies that taste like the unofficial drink of the last night of the year? Here, five sugar-filled additions to your NYE menu—from jelly beans to marshmallows dusted with edible 24-karat gold—that pack all of the flavor without the alcohol. Here's to 2017.

1 of 5 Courtesy

BUBBLY JELLY BEANS

These iridescent candies are the ideal no-frills table topper for NYE dinner.

available at Amazon $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

CHAMPAGNE BUBBLES

Champagne-flavored gummies with a crunchy nonpareils coating. Enough said. 

available at Bloomingdale's $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

GOLD AND CHAMPAGNE MARSHMALLOWS

Feast your eyes on true luxury: These handmade marshmallows are infused with champagne and dusted with edible 24-karat gold. 

available at Mouth $24 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

PROSECCO GUMMY BEARS

Pro tip: Drop a few of these gummies in your champ for an extra punch. 

available at Nuts.com $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Strawberry and Champagne Lollipops

These chic lollipops also make Instagram-friendly stirrers. 

available at Barneys New York $10 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!