Is Cereal the New "It" Food?

When Cereal Killers Café set up shop in London in 2014, the food world gave a round of applause to its innovative founders, twins Alan and Gary Keery. The quirky eatery offers over 100 different kinds of cereal, and pretty much only cereal (save for a selection of PopTarts)—the first restaurant of its kind.

Flash forward to the summer of 2015: cereal bombarded our Instagram feeds once again upon the opening of Kith, an edgy footwear company based in Brooklyn, New York. Next to rows of crisp sneakers and trendy sports gear sits a white-tiled bar dedicated to serving a variety of beloved cereals in milk and blended into luscious soft-serve. Folks went crazy for the cereal combos, all served in a shoe box (clean, of course) and designed by celebrated sports figures like Andre Agassi, who chose a mix of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cocoa Puffs.

A photo posted by Kith Treats (@kithtreats) on Dec 13, 2015 at 7:51am PST

And then, just a few weeks ago, Kellogg's—who some might call the king of cereal—announced the opening of Kellogg's N.Y.C., a restaurant dedicated to the breakfast staple right in the heart of Times Square. With the help of dessert guru and Milk Bar chef Christina Tosi (who also happens to be the inventor of Cereal Milk Soft-Serve), Kellogg's set out to elevate their classic, beloved cereals. The menu features items like "Berry Me in Green Tea," which combines Rice Krispies, fresh strawberries, and green tea powder for an unexpectedly tasty breakfast.

A spoonful of soft serve helps your Monday go down. Make your Monday better with our @bluemarblebk soft serve topped with You're Cracklin' Me Up. Cracklin' Oat Bran x Dried Cranberries x White Chocolate x Toasted Coconut. #KelloggsNYC #StirItUpNYC A photo posted by Kellogg's NYC (@kelloggsnyc) on Jul 11, 2016 at 1:07pm PDT

Beyond eateries dedicated to the pantry staple, cereal has become a common topping for ice cream, doughnuts, and even cookies—InStyle recently received a box of "Cereal Killer" cookies from New York-based bakery Schmackary's, each delicious, buttery sphere coated in marshmallow fluff and Fruity Pebbles.

Courtesy of Shmackary's

So why is cereal making a major comeback now, despite the fact that Fruit Loops, Apple Jacks, and Cap'n Crunch have been around for decades? Maybe it stems from a desire for comfort and familiarity in an era where bone marrow doughnuts and rainbow hamburgers are the norm. Or perhaps we're all just feeling a bit nostalgic. Anyone else craving a bowl of Lucky Charms?

