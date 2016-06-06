Celebrate Negroni Week with This Cocktail Recipe for the Count's Kiss

Today marks the kickoff of Negroni Week, a full seven days devoted to that delicious combination of Campari, sweet vermouth, and gin. The drink, whose origins have been traced back to the early 1900s, has made a massive comeback over the past decade, gracing menus across the country, both in its classic form and jazzed up with untraditional ingredients like grapefruit and whiskey. One variation that we can’t wait to try this week is the Count’s Kiss from N.Y.C.-based Italian spot Ai Fiori.

“The original cocktail was created for Count Negroni. He was craving his favorite cocktail, The Americano, but he wanted it to have more oomph,” explains the beverage’s creator, head bartender Anthony McCarty. “So they added gin. And from that the Count’s Kiss was born. The Count’s Kiss pays respect to Count Negroni and the lips shape that the orange twist makes.” In honor of Negroni Week, proceeds of the cocktail purchased at the N.Y.C. hot spot will go toward Wheeling Forward, an organization that gives recently disabled people a support system and resources to obtain the services they need. To make the Count’s Kiss for yourself, check out the recipe below. (Not in New York but still want to do some good? Donate to Wheeling Forward here.)

Count’s Kiss

Ingredients

1 oz Yellow Chartreuse ($13; wineomart.com)

1 oz Aperol

1/2 oz Ramazzotti Amaro ($17; budgetbottle.com)

1/2 oz Antica Formula Vermouth ($16; astorwines.com)

Orange twist, for garnish

Directions

1. Stir in mixing glass.

2. Pour in coupe.

3. Garnish with orange twist on the rim of the glass.