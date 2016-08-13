Your Next Trip to N.Y.C. Needs to Include a Meal Inside This 1,200-Square-Foot Townhouse

With its quiet, tree-lined streets and stately townhouses, New York's Greenwich Village is inherently charming. If you're not lucky enough to be an actual resident, you can still experience the neighborhood's decadent interiors at the newly opened Casa Apicii, a Italian restaurant in the garden level of a historic 19th-century brownstone.

Step down a few stairs, pass the oak bar on your right, and you'll enter a lavish dining room co-designed by chef Casey Lane, the brains behind Mediterranean hotspot The Tasting Kitchen in Los Angeles. Inside, brass starburst chandeliers hang from an impressive 30-inch high domed ceiling, while guests sit on leather banquettes and upholstered velvet chairs.

Here's what else you need to know before you go:

What to Eat

Start with the beets (they come sprinkled with dill, cumin, and a generous chunk of fried goat cheese that spills open when pierced with a fork). As far as entrées go, the roast chicken and tagliatelle are your best bets (the latter is topped with tender chanterelles, pancetta, and sage). Wash it all down with the restaurant's namesake drink ($14), a vodka cocktail with créme de pêche de vigne, aloe liqueur, lemon, and bitters.

When to Go

The restaurant opens promptly at 5:30 p.m., but we suggest going closer to 8:30 p.m. when the dining room really gets lively.

What to Wear

Dress like you're visiting a new friend's palatial brownstone. If you're hard-pressed for sartorial ideas, the cult-favorite indie boutique Personnel of New York nearby offers a ton of suitable options.