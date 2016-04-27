Yes, Beyoncé Actually Has a Lemonade Recipe—Here's How to Make It

In case you’ve been unconscious for the last three days, Beyoncé released her new visual album Lemonade and it’s caused a worldwide freak out. Besides the fact that every song is straight fire (we seriously can’t stop listening to “Hold Up”), it's widely believed that the lyrics and accompanying videos reveal some intense relationship drama between Bey and Jay (her husband of eight years) caused by a certain “Becky” with “good hair.”

But when life hands Beyoncé lemons, she makes lemonade. Specifically, her grandmother’s recipe: “Take one pint of water, add a half pound of sugar, the juice of eight lemons, the zest of half lemon,” instructs Queen B in between songs. “Pour the water into one, then to another several times. Strain through a clean napkin.”

She continues, “Grandmother. The alchemist. You spun gold out of this hard life. Conjured beauty from the things left behind. Found healing where it did not live. Discovered the antidote in your own kitchen. Broke the curse with your own two hands. You passed these instructions down to your daughter, who then passed them down to her daughter.”

And now we’re passing them on to you, dear reader. Below, the full recipe for Beyoncé’s family lemonade.

Ingredients

1/2 lb (1 cup) sugar

Zest of half a lemon

Juice of 8 lemons

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher. Transfer to a separate pitcher. Pour back and forth until everything is well mixed. Strain through a clean napkin and serve over ice. Chuck your deuces up.