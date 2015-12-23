The 6 Best New Foods InStyle Editors Discovered in 2015

_mamannyc_/Instagram, Sarah Balch for InStyle.com, Courtesy
As the resident food editors of InStyle, we know how to eat, and always relish the opportunity to indulge in a good meal. Thankfully, 2015 had its fair share of culinary triumphs, from French-American bakery Maman's perfect chocolate chip cookie to David Chang's much-hyped Fuku chicken sandwich. Scrolling through our Instagram feeds recently, we found ourselves reminiscing about the most delicious eats that entered our bellies this past year. Below, our comprehensive list. Brace yourself for some serious #foodporn.
