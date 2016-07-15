The 6 Best Restaurants in Chicago, According to Top Chef Stephanie Izard

From Humboldt Park’s recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park’s mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park’s 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza this month, the lakefront metropolis of Chicago has never felt so dynamic. See everything we're loving about the Windy City right now.
With three cult-favorite Chicago restaurants under her belt—not to mention a James Beard Award—Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard knows a thing or two about the Windy Cindy's burgeoning food scene. And seeing as she's also an Illinois native, we thought it appropriate to ask for her go-to restaurants (in addition to her own: Girl and the Goat, Little Goat, and the newly opened Duck Duck Goat, of course). Scroll through below to see her picks.