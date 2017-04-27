7 Protein Powders That Are Really Great for Women

If you've ever been to a gym with a weight room, you may know a thing or two about protein shakes. Usually seen being chugged by bodybuilders post weight-lifting (and unusually loud grunting), protein shakes have sometimes been pegged specifically to men. However, you don't have to be male OR be a major fitness buff to enjoy the benefits of a protein shake.

A lot of the protein shakes that body-builders drink are full of bulky whey, sugar, calories, and other ingredients that are entirely unnecessary. While whey protein is a great source, there are a ton of other options for those who have different diets, like vegans and some that are low in calories and high in other vitamins to serve several purposes.

So why drink a protein shake? Some like to drink the shakes after a workout to help their muscles recover, while others like to add a little powder to their morning smoothie just to get in the extra protein boost. Whatever the reason, there are a ton of different options and flavors, so you can definitely find the perfect shake for you.

Below are a few of our favorite picks that are really great for women!