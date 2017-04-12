The Best Places to Get a Grilled Cheese in N.Y.C.

Cheese lovers, rejoice! Today is a National Grilled Cheese Day and we're totally ready to celebrate the buttery, gooey, goodness of the classic comfort food that we all know and love.

If you're anything like us, you've spent many a cold winter night eating grilled cheese sandwiches dipped in tomato soup, a food so comforting it feels like it's reaching in and giving you a hug. While back in the day we may have enjoyed our Mother's grilled cheese (still amazing, don't worry, Mom!) there are a ton of new sandwich inventions that have us wanting to swear off no-carb diets forever.

WATCH: Here's When It's Worth It to Buy Organic

From grilled cheeses with lobster melted into them to sandwiches featuring luxe ingredients like truffle oil, these N.Y.C. restaurants and shops host some of the best sammies in the business. Read our list of top grilled cheese shops, and then try to make time to visit all of them next time you're in the city.