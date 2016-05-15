8 Outdoor Rooftop Bars in N.Y.C. You Need to Visit this Summer

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now .

The sun is out; the temps are warm. That's right, folks: It's offically al fresco drinking season. In lieu of crowded street-level bars, retreat several stories above and enjoy the open air with a cold drink and sweeping views of the world's most legendary skyline. Below, eight of the best outdoor rooftop bars New York City has to offer.