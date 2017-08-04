5 Containers That’ll Finally Convince You to Pack Your Lunch

Keeping your back-to-school, end-of-summer resolution of actually packing your lunch becomes infinitely more possible if you have something to put it in. But as history has taught us, your standard plastic container likely isn’t enough to convince you to chop up a salad instead of ordering in. Luckily, these convenient, cute, and travel-friendly lunchtime innovations will change your game and release your inner chef.

And, let’s be honest, if you’re used to buying a $12 soup-and-sandwich combo every day, they’ll probably save you some money, too.