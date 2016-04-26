You'll Melt Over These 12 Epic Ice Cream Spots in New York

Instagram (4)
With dozens of unbelievable ice cream shops in New York City, there’s truly no excuse for not regularly indulging in a cone or cup of frozen goodness this summer. Whether you’re a classic mint-chip gal or into more adventurous flavors like Malt Maitake Peanut, the Big Apple has something for everyone. Below are 12 of this city’s finest ice cream establishments, and since summer is approximately 12 weeks long, that means you can/should/must patronize at least one shop a week, brain freezes be damned.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement