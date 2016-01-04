3 Superfood-Packed Oatmeals to Eat for Breakfast

Courtesy
Sydney Mondry
Jan 04, 2016 @ 8:00 am

Time to break ground on those New Year's resolutions! One of our goals this year (and every year) is to eat a better, more nutritious breakfast. While the weather is still chilly, we have our sights set on big, hearty bowls of oatmeal—particularly blends containing superfoods, like energy-enhancing quinoa, fiber-rich flaxseed, and protein-packed almonds. Below, three delicious oatmeals to help you begin 2016 on the right foot.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Shares Her Favorite Healthy Breakfast Recipe

1 of 3 Courtesy

Purely Elizabeth’s Ancient Grain Oatmeal

These gluten-free oats contain ingredients like chia, quinoa, and amaranth, a seed that produces almost as much protein as animal-based options, like cheese. Prepare one of the Purely Elizabeth blends with almond milk and a sprinkle of organic coconut sugar.

From $6; purelyelizabeth.com

Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy

Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free Oatmeal Cup

Eating breakfast on the go could not be easier with these individual, protein-packed cups. Add a dash of brown sugar and a handful of slivered almonds to this flax and chia seed blend.

From $3; bobsredmill.com

3 of 3 madhecticfoods/Instagram

Mad Hectic Oatmeal

The inclusion of whey protein and nuts in Mad Hectic’s Strawberry Pecan blend means this bowl of oats will keep you satisfied until lunchtime. Freeze-dried berries offer a hint of tartness, and the sesame seeds provide an unexpectedly delicious flavor. Sprinkle with some cinnamon and dig in!

From $8; shop.madhecticfoods.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!