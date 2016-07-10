How to Make the Most Addictive Guacamole EVER

Summer might be considered rosé season but any foodie worth their weight in avocados knows that the real star of the sunny season is guacamole. Few things pair better with a slew of happy hour cocktails than the classic blend of buttery avocados and standard mix-ins. But not all guacs are created equal and, really, what's more disappointing than a sad, watered down dip?

So, we tapped Alex Stupak, acclaimed chef and owner of the Empellón restaurant group, for his guidance in creating the best and most addictive guacamole at any summer block party. Read on for his tips, try them out on his recipe below, and then look up your local guacs anonymous meeting because you're going to need it.

1. Use white onion. "It's a lot lighter in flavor than yellow onion," says Stupak.

2. Skip the tomatoes. Although a common addition, Stupak finds they can make guacamole watery.

3. Sharpen your knife. If you've ever tried slicing produce with a dull blade, you know it can become a muddled mess.

4. Don't overmash. "An avocado has two shades of green," says Stupak. "You should be able to see both shades intact when you're finished mashing. If it's a homogenous green, it's overmixed."

5. Make it fresh. There's a reason tableside guac is preferred. "Freshness is usually the missing ingredient," says Stupak. "Far too often guacamole languishes in a refrigerator and it's so incredibly simple to make, there is no reason to not assemble it at the last second."

RELATED: Party-Perfect Summer Dishes to Try this Weekend

Empellón Guacamole

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

As Needed kosher salt

1 small white onion

1 bunch of cilantro

2 jalapenos

3 ripe hass avocados

2 limes

Directions

1. Peel and minced the onion. You only need 1/4 cup of minced onion so you may need to reserve some for another use. Place the minced onion in a basket strainer and rinse under cold running water for several minute. Drain the onions and set aside.

2. Pick about 70 of the best leaves you can from the cilantro bunch. Leave half of them whole and just barley chop the other half.

3. Cut the top off of the jalapenos cut them in quarters. Lay each quarter flat and cut away the seeds and white veins. Mince the jalapenos and set aside.

4. Cut open the avocados and remove their pits. Scoop the flesh out of the avocados and into a bowl using a spoon. Mash the avocados with either a small potato masher or even a whisk. Make sure the avocado still retains its texture.

5. Juice the limes and pour it over the guacamole. Add 3/4 of the pistachios to the bowl along with the minced onion, chopped cilantro and minced jalapeno. Season the mixture with salt and gently fold the mixture together.

6. Transfer your guacamole to a serving bowl and garnish with the whole cilantro leaves. Serve the guacamole with tortilla chips.

VIDEO: How to Make a Lightweight Zucchini Pasta for Your Next Summer Party