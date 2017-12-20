The 16 Best Food Subscription Boxes (That Make Awesome Last Minute Gifts)

Meet your gift list savior: the foodie subscription box. These boxes are as close to magic as you can get. Firstly, food subscription boxes are the definition of a one-size-fits-all gift—they are total crowd-pleasers. Your cool friend who has everything, your long-distant aunt, your go-to couple friends, the neighbors who always check in on your cat when you're on vacation—all of those hard-to-buy-for people would love a box full of gourmet goodies delivered to their door.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Secondly, they are the perfect last minute gift since they don't seem like a last minute gift. Even if you order the food subscription box the day before your holiday party, the lucky giftee still has to wait until January for the first monthly shipment to kick in (how very thoughtful and sneaky of you!).

PHOTOS: We Found Gifts for EVERYONE on Your List

Read on to see our favorite food subscription boxes available right now. As you shop and polish off your gift list, we dare you not to get one for yourself, too!

RELATED VIDEO: Victoria's Secret Models Reveal Their Post-Show Splurges