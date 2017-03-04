The Best Healthy-ish Energy Drinks to Give You a Boost

Whether you hate coffee, need to survive the afternoon slump, or want a boost between work and happy hour, energy drinks are conveniently canned elixirs that bring us back to life. And they've come a long way from the heart-pounding, sugary concoctions that we used to sip.

Modern-day versions typically run on tea-based energy and are packed with superfoods or whole servings of fruits and vegetables. They also seriously skimp on the added sugars. Here, we've rounded up a few of our favorite, mostly natural, and definitely effective energy drinks for when we need an extra kick in the culottes.

WATCH: An Easy Workout for When You Have Zero Time