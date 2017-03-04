The Best Healthy-ish Energy Drinks to Give You a Boost
Whether you hate coffee, need to survive the afternoon slump, or want a boost between work and happy hour, energy drinks are conveniently canned elixirs that bring us back to life. And they've come a long way from the heart-pounding, sugary concoctions that we used to sip.
Modern-day versions typically run on tea-based energy and are packed with superfoods or whole servings of fruits and vegetables. They also seriously skimp on the added sugars. Here, we've rounded up a few of our favorite, mostly natural, and definitely effective energy drinks for when we need an extra kick in the culottes.
Redbull Editions
We all know Redbull gives you wings but the Redbull Editions, fruit-flavored variations of the classic, grant you the ability to choose those wings. And two of them are sugar-free! Açaí Berry and Lime have the same standard blend of taurine, caffeine, and B vitamins to give you a kick when you need it, but with no sugar and only five calories per can.
Runa
Runa clean energy drinks run on guayusa, a tree leaf brewed like a tea leaf from South America. The drinks, which come in berry, lime, and blood orange flavors, are certified organic, non-GMO, and contain only 50 calories per can at most (lime and blood orange variations contain zero calories).
Celsius
Celsius "fitness drinks" contain good-for-you ingredients like green tea, calcium, and vitamin C and skip on the bad stuff like sugar, high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, preservatives. EGCG from the green tea works with ginger, calcium, and B vitamin to give you a little metabolism boost. Energy and some fat burning? We'll take it.
V8 Fusion Energy
This is V8's spin on an energy drink. The juice-based blend provides a full serving of fruits and vegetables in every 50-calorie can. The drinks have no added sugar (they are additionally sweetened with sucralose) and the caffeine comes from green tea extract. L-Theanine adds a focus boost, as well. The lightly fizzy drinks come in every flavor from baked apple cinnamon to peach mango.
Blueprint Energy Teas
Everyone's favorite bottled juice brand released energy teas last year and, naturally (pun intended!), they're a hit. Each tea is sweetened with organic maple syrup and contains about 50 calories per bottle. Buzzy ingredients like guayasa, matcha, and yerba mate are mixed with superfoods like turmeric and moringa to create these powerful tea blends. Each one has an "energy meter" to help you choose your buzz.