7 of Manhattan’s Most Authentic Dive Bars

Neighborhood: Chelsea

Address: 332 9th Avenue

Before the High Line opened and brought hoards of stylish denizens to the area, this lowly watering hole near pretty much nothing was where the demimonde with nowhere to be on a Tuesday afternoon would idle away their day. Those folks are still here, knocking back beers and knocking around the 8 ball, which is most of this 65-year-old bar’s charm. This is not the phony divey-ness of those other hipster “dive” bars in the area owned by famous authors, no. This is greasy, dirty, and littered with last night’s leftovers. What’s not to love? Order a generic shot straight up (there is nothing on tap) or a beer, and feel like you’ve stepped into a scene from Death of a Salesman—in the best possible way. (212-629-0118)