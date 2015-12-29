Check Out the Best Cookbooks of 2015

Whether you're in need of a few ideas for the chef in your life, or just want inspiration to get yourself back in the kitchen, a good cookbook always delivers. That's why—just in time for the new year—we rounded up the best new culinary tomes to hit shelves in 2015. From New York Times columnist Mark Bittman's batch of cooking formulas to rising farm-to-table star Travis Lett’s first recipe guide, here are 10 that we're dropping into our Amazon cart ASAP, and you should too.

EVERYDAY SUPER FOOD BY JAMIE OLIVER

The English chef shares recipes that have helped him to make gradual and significant changes to his diet and lifestyle, resulting in dramatic improvements in his health and well-being.

HARTWOOD BY ERIC WERNER AND MYA HENRY

Read about the amazing journey of a Brooklyn couple who packed up their chef's knives and moved to Tulum, Mexico, to follow a dream (and feed lots of happy travelers at a beachside restaurant). The recipes will transport any friend to a happy place.

Nopi: The Cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi and Ramael Scully

Another delicious collection of Middle Eastern-inflected recipes from London superchef Yotam Ottolenghi, with this one named after one of his four acclaimed restaurants. We simply cannot get enough of his cooking.

Gjelina: Cooking from Venice California by Travis Lett

Named after his wildly popular Venice Beach restaurant where delectable farm-to-table cooking reigns supreme, Travis Lett's first cookbook will thrill the home chef who loves a trip to the green market.

Mark Bittman's Kitchen Matrix by Mark Bittman

We love the way Bittman creates easy cooking equations, empowering the home chef to understand the variations that can so easily stem from few simple ingredients. 

A Modern Way to Eat by Anna Jones

A vegetarian cookbook that’s brimming with healthy delicious meal ideas, along with smart strategies for keeping your pantry and fridge perfectly stocked. 

