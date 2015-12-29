Check Out the Best Cookbooks of 2015

Whether you're in need of a few ideas for the chef in your life, or just want inspiration to get yourself back in the kitchen, a good cookbook always delivers. That's why—just in time for the new year—we rounded up the best new culinary tomes to hit shelves in 2015. From New York Times columnist Mark Bittman's batch of cooking formulas to rising farm-to-table star Travis Lett’s first recipe guide, here are 10 that we're dropping into our Amazon cart ASAP, and you should too.