5 Boxed Wines We'll Be Drinking All Summer Long (Yes, Really)

Sydney Mondry
Jul 23, 2016

Boxed wine gets a bad rap. Some might associate the un-bottled vino with their college days, or consider it a cheaper, less desirable alternative to its glass-encased brethren. But the truth is that boxed wine rocks. It can keep booze fresh for a whole month (!) and has half the size of the carbon footprint created by bottles. Plus, it makes entertaining a breeze: one box is equivalent to 4 bottles, which means you only need to have a couple on hand to keep your guests' thirst quenched. Yes, it is less expensive than the bottled stuff (most 3L containers are less than $30), but that doesn't necessarily mean it's lacking in quality. Below, we've rounded up some of the most delicious boxed wines on the market—try them for yourself and see.

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Bota Box

Try Bota Box's Pinot Noir, a medium-bodied red that boasts notes of cherry, blackberry, and cocoa. Eco-friendly folks will love that the box is 100% recyclable and features a BPA-free plastic pouch.

$17; bevmo.com

2 of 5 Courtesy

Black Box Wines

Black Box Wines's Chardonnay is perfect for summer, offering hints of bright citrus and pineapple. Plus, the packaging is eco-friendly and fully recyclable.

$24; wineoland.com

 

3 of 5 Courtesy

Fish Eye Wines

Serve fish tacos or shrimp scampi with a glass of Fish Eye's zesty, melon-tinged Sauvignon Blanc.

$7; wineomart.com

4 of 5 Courtesy

Bandit Wines

Bandit Wines comes in 1 L and 500 ML boxes, making them ideal for on-the-go sipping. Try the Cabernet Sauvignon, which features notes of blackberry and toasty oak—an excellent option for steak, barbecue, or burgers.

$9; onestopwineshop.com

5 of 5 Courtesy

Lieb Cellars

Pick up a box of the Cabernet Franc from Lieb Cellars, which features notes of violet, raspberry, sweet tobacco, and black pepper.

$24; winelibrary.com

