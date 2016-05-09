6 Spots to Get the Best After-Hours Food in N.Y.C.

Late nights and good food: two things New York City never disappoints on. So it only makes sense that the city's thriving food scene extends past midnight for the night owls that take the "city that never sleeps" reputation seriously. Whether you're craving Italian, Asian, Indian, or specifically New American food, there is most likely a hot spot cranking out the goods into the wee hours of the morning. So, after a night of drinks, dancing, or even just dawdling around the city streets, you never have to worry about finding a satisfying midnight (or 3 a.m.) snack. Here, we've rounded up six of our favorite spots for chowing down after lights out.