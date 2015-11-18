Ben & Jerry’s Is Launching Vegan Ice Cream

Big news, vegans and lactose-intolerant folks! Ben & Jerry’s just announced a new line of non-dairy ice creams, which they teased earlier this fall, that will be crafted with an almond milk base and made available in the United States sometime this year. The kings of ice cream chose this particular nut milk over other dairy-free options, like soy and cashew, because “almond milk gave us the best blank canvas to carry the funky chunks and swirls that you know and love,” says Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Guru Kirsten Schimoler. That’s a good enough reason for us. While we wait for the new product to hit grocery store shelves, read below for some of our favorite vegan frozen treats you can buy now.