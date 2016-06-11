If You Love White Girl Rosé, You’re Going to Flip Over This New Drink

If your summer motto is #yeswayrosé, then, boy, do we have some exciting news for you. The team behind White Girl Rosé—social media star and braid-wearer Josh “The Fat Jewish” Ostrovsky, and Babe Walker minds Tanner Cohen, David Oliver Cohen, and Alexander Ferzan—is releasing a brand-new beverage just in time for beach season.

Courtesy

June 11—National Rosé Day, appropriately—marks the debut of Babe, a canned, bubbly rosé perfect for picnicking, pool-lounging, camping, concert-going, and more. Given how popular its predecessor has become (it even inspired a 14-inch straw for the purposes of guzzling straight from the bottle), we predict that you’ll be seeing Babe everywhere this summer. The bold yet sleek design is just begging to be Instagrammed, so purchase a four-pack ($13; whitegirlwine.com), grab your BFFs, and strike a pose. (If you’re located in N.Y.C., you can find Babe on freshdirect.com and at The Dream Hotel, Chelsea Wine Vault, and MetLife Stadium.)